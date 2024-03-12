Local

2 injured in shooting off Atlantic Blvd. in Southside Estates

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV and Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Two men are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from an early morning shooting in the Southside Estates area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it responded shortly after 1:30 am to shots fired outside of a home on Sunrise Drive. That’s where police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Minutes later a second victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. He was being treated at a hospital. Both men are adults in their 20s.

Detectives says it’s unknown if the incidents are related.

Police set up a large perimeter around the neighborhood and were canvassing the area for surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

