2 injured in shooting that stemmed from domestic dispute, person in custody, Jacksonville police say

Two people were shot Saturday night in Springfield, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of W. 19th St., resulting in two adults being hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into custody, and JSO said there is no further danger to the community.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information to contact them at 630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

