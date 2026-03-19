2 lanes will close on the Buckman Bridge over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation scheduled continuous southbound double lane closures on the Buckman Bridge starting Friday.

The closures are part of a maintenance project to replace finger joints and perform structural repairs on the Interstate 295 crossing.

Two lanes of southbound I-295 will close at 10 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Monday, March 23.

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FDOT advised that the scheduled work and lane closures are subject to change based on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers who must travel across the southbound Buckman Bridge this weekend should plan for additional travel time to accommodate potential delays.

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This work is part of a larger $5.4 million improvement contract for the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River.

Full completion of the bridge improvement project is expected in the summer of 2026.

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