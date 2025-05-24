2 Northeast Florida teachers in the running for 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year

Two Northeast Florida teachers are finalists for the 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year award.

Mark Harrison, an Economics and American Government teacher at Union County High School, is up for the honor.

“Mr. Harrison is one of the most capable, remarkable, and highly regarded teachers I have ever had the pleasure of knowing throughout my career,” Union County School District Superintendent Michael Ripplinger said in reaction to the news. “He has made a tremendous impact on countless students and has earned the admiration of his fellow teachers and the community. I cannot think of a better person to represent the field of education in the state of Florida.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Shelly Teel, a third-grade teacher at Westside Elementary School in Columbia County, is also one of the five finalists.

“Mrs. Teel possesses a remarkable ability to make learning both fun and engaging,” Columbia County School Superintendent Keith Couey said. “She is a truly exceptional educator whose dedication, passion and ability to connect with students sets her apart.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Initially, 76 teachers from across the state were in the running, and that was narrowed down to five.

Each one of those 76 teachers was recognized as the top teacher in their school or district.

Here are the other local teachers who were named 2026 Teacher of the Year in their school district or for their school:

The 2026 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in July.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.