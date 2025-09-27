2025 FWC Lionfish Challenge marks 10th anniversary with over 30,000 invasive lionfish removed

The 2025 FWC Lionfish Challenge celebrated its 10th anniversary by successfully removing over 30,000 invasive lionfish from Florida waters.

More than 500 divers participated in the summer-long tournament, embarking on 1,104 dive trips across the state to collect as many lionfish as possible.

“Congratulations to our 2025 Lionfish King and Commercial Champion,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Executive Director Roger Young. “The diving community across our state plays a vital role in promoting conservation and raising awareness of this invasive species.”

Paul Carlson of Palm Beach County earned the title of Lionfish King in the Recreational Division by removing 1,542 lionfish over 73 dive trips.

Kris Anderson of Texas came in second with 1,098 lionfish removed over 36 trips, while Helen Rodney from Broward County secured third place by removing 962 lionfish.

In the Commercial Division, Donald Vautrinot of Walton County was named Commercial Champion after removing 1,161.04 pounds of lionfish.

Matt Myers of Jacksonville earned second place with 803 pounds of lionfish, and David Garrett of Volusia County took third with 754 pounds removed.

Jessica McCawley, Director of the FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management, expressed gratitude to the participants, saying, “Every year, we are blown away by the enthusiastic participation during the Lionfish Challenge.”

