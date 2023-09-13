The 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to feature music, food and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage on Sat., Sept. 16 at the 2nd annual Taste of Latino; Hispanic Heritage Festival in Jacksonville.

The community is invited to attend the free festival at the Brooks YMCA beginning at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The event will include great music, vendors, and of course plenty of food. Contestants will be entering empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, tapas, paella and more to be judged for the TOP Latino dishes.

Those attending are encouraged to bring beach chairs for a comfortable viewing experience of live music and dance performances featuring Vaya DJ, Johnnie Rivera and the emcee dance pro Chris Maloof.

There will also be an awards ceremony featuring the 2023 TOP Latino Lideres (Latino Leaders) from all over Jacksonville, St. Augustine and the surrounding area.

