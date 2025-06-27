3 Jacksonville men suspected in Lake City shooting targeted person working at Arby’s, deputies say

Three suspects arrested Thursday after a shooting at an Arby’s restaurant and a high-speed chase have been identified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Arby’s on U.S. 90 in Lake City around 11:30 a.m., where they found two people were shot.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Williams-Loscalzo, 18; Darion Apiag, 20; and David Green, 20; all from Jacksonville, were apprehended shortly after the shooting following a pursuit on Interstate 75, CCSO said in a news release Friday.

According to the CCSO jail log, all three suspects are facing charges of attempted murder and fleeing from police.

Green and Apiag are also charged with aggravated battery and probation violation, and Green also faces a charge of obstructing justice, records show.

The suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Lake City in two vehicles, one of which was reported stolen on June 20, deputies said.

They targeted an individual involved in a feud, who was working at the Arby’s as part of a Department of Corrections’ “Work Release” program.

During the shooting, a juvenile employee was also injured while trying to find cover. Deputies said the juvenile was an innocent bystander with no prior involvement with the suspects.

During the pursuit, the suspects discarded a firearm and other evidence, which was later recovered by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission K9 team along I-75, CCSO said.

All suspects are currently being held without bond at the Columbia County Detention Facility.

The juvenile victim has been released from the hospital, while the other victim remains in serious condition, CCSO said.

