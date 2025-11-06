82-year-old woman dies after crashing into concrete pole in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a concrete power pole on North Marion Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m.

Lake City police officers arrived on the scene and found the woman in the 2022 Honda Odyssey with extensive front-end damage, a police news release states.

She was treated on site by emergency medical personnel before being flown by helicopter to a trauma center, where she later died, the news release states.

The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin, police said.

