‘This is insane’: Parent reacts to former DCPS police officer arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “This is insane,” said DCPS Parent Diana Moyano.

This was Moyano’s reaction after Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio told her that a former DCPS Police officer was arrested Thursday night for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a student.

The school district sent Action News Jax a statement saying Alexander Capasso was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday on charges of “Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in Romantic Relationship With a Student; Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device; and Tampering with Evidence.”

The district says Capasso was first employed by the DCPS in October 2025 as a Police Officer.

DCPS told Action News Jax that Capasso rotated between Fletcher, Atlantic Coast, and Mandarin High Schools

The JSO inmate log says that Capasso is 26 years old.

“I can’t believe that a police officer would be doing that,” said Moyano. “This is ridiculous!”

Although Moyano’s children don’t attend either of those three schools she says the news still concerns her.

“The people that are supposed to be standing out to protect them are the ones that are causing them harm and pain,” said Moyano. “I hope that the kids involved also receive help and assistance to go through this.”

Capasso was released from the Duval County Jail on Friday.

We have reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for the arrest report and mugshot.

We are still waiting to hear back.

You can read DCPS’s full statement here:

Dear Media Partners,

Unfortunately, we are writing to share that a former school police officer, Alexander Capasso, was arrested Thursday evening following a joint investigation between the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Duval County School Police.

Approximately four weeks ago, our Chief of Police was made aware of potentially criminal behavior by Capasso and requested assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This investigation culminated Thursday evening with the serving of an arrest warrant on Capasso for charges that include: Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in Romantic Relationship With a Student; Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device; and Tampering with Evidence.

Mr. Capasso, who began employment with the district in October 2025, served as a school police officer but was not assigned to a specific school. He resigned from the Duval County School Police on March 2 while under investigation and was stripped of all law enforcement authority at that time. The district is fully cooperating with JSO and will continue to support their investigation in any way possible.

“While all criminal investigations involve due process, I am deeply troubled by these allegations. The alleged behavior is not representative of the high standards of integrity required of our law enforcement officers and does not reflect our unwavering commitment to student safety and care,” said Jackson Short, Chief of Duval County School Police.

The arrest was conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which is the appropriate point of contact for requests related to police reports or other public records.

Best, Laureen

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.