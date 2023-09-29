Local

98-year-old man sets record for the oldest person to climb lighthouse

By Valentina Gomez, Action News Jax
This will be the 39th annual 5k event held at the St. Augustine Lighthouse on Anastasia Island.

(St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two friends climbed 219 steps to the top of St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

Preston, 98 years old, broke the record in being the oldest person to have reached the top according to St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

He also had company from his 94-year-old friend and family.

They came all the way from Asheville, North Carolina to visit the lighthouse.

