98-year-old man sets record for the oldest person to climb lighthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two friends climbed 219 steps to the top of St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

Preston, 98 years old, broke the record in being the oldest person to have reached the top according to St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

He also had company from his 94-year-old friend and family.

They came all the way from Asheville, North Carolina to visit the lighthouse.

