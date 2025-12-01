Action News Jax investigation leads group to urge councilman to quit as Eastside CBA chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Together Eastside Coalition, Inc. has called for Jacksonville City Councilman Raul Arias to step down as Chair of the Eastside Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Committee.

The CBA was passed by the City Council as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Stadium of the Future deal. This will bring a total of $300 million in investments towards the city, with around $115 million going toward the Eastside.

The Coalition’s request follows Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reporting on what they call “allegations of financial irregularities” involving Arias, prompting the Coalition to emphasize the need for trust, transparency, and accountability in the CBA process.

“Our community cannot afford to jeopardize the integrity of the CBA process,” Together Eastside Coalition said in a news release. “Given the seriousness of the allegations reported by Action News Jax, continuing forward under these circumstances risks undermining the very trust we have been fighting to build.”

The Coalition highlighted the importance of maintaining the credibility of the CBA, which they describe as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for equitable development in the Eastside community.

The organization stressed that their push for city oversight and monitoring was intended to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure the process remains above reproach.

Together Eastside Coalition said its request for Arias to step down is not an assertion of guilt but rather a call to prioritize public perception and accountability.

The Coalition said it is urging City Council leadership to appoint a new Chair who can reinforce the community’s trust in the CBA initiative.

Action News Jax has reached out to Arias, and also City Council President Kevin Carrico, and we are waiting to hear back.

