Action News Jax wins several categories in Folio Weekly’s 2023 ‘Best of Jax’ awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanks to you, Action News Jax has been named the best in several categories of Folio Weekly’s 2023 Best of Jax awards.

Our stations and staff received unprecedented kudos and we are very proud! Here’s the list of the categories we won:

Best News Website: Action News Jax

Best TV Morning Show: Action News Jax

Best TV Newscast: Action News Jax

Best TV Station: Action News Jax

Meteorologist: Mike Buresh

TV Anchor: Chandler Morgan

Best Local Blog: Buresh Blog

Best radio Sports reporter: Brent Martineau

Best TV Sports Anchor: Brent Martineau

Best Twitter Account: Brent Martineau (@brentasjax)

Our sister radio station 95.1 WAPE also won some Best of Jax awards -- congratulations to them!

Click here to see all the Best of Jax winners!

