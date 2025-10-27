Action News Jax’s Emily Turner emcees Breakthrough T1D gala, helps raise $407K

Action News Jax’s Emily Turner helped raise $407,000 for Type 1 Diabetes this weekend.

She emceed the annual gala for Breakthrough T1D at the Sawgrass Marriott.

The nonprofit funds breakthrough research to find a cure for the disease, helps advocate for policy changes, and supports the Type 1 Diabetic community.

The night also honored the granddaughter of Ronnie Van Zandt, the lead singer of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Ariah Todd has lived with Type 1 Diabetes since she was diagnosed at age 7.

