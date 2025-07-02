Adventure Landing honors military with free weekend waterpark access for Independence Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adventure Landing’s Shipwreck Island Waterpark in Northeast Florida is hosting a Military Appreciation Weekend from July 4 through July 6, offering free admission to veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel.

As part of the park’s 30th Anniversary Celebration, military personnel can bring up to three guests who will receive admission for $30 each.

The event aims to honor and thank those who have served in the military with a day of fun and relaxation.

“As a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, it’s a privilege to give back to the brave men and women of our military,” said Hank Woodburn, President and Owner of Adventure Landing. “This weekend is about saying thank you, with a day of fun and relaxation for those who have served and continue to serve our country.”

In addition to the Military Appreciation offer, Shipwreck Island Waterpark will feature several holiday weekend specials.

These include $34.99 3-Hour Unlimited Attraction Wristbands valid from July 4 to July 6, which provide unlimited access to Go-Karts, Mini Golf, and Laser Tag.

Shipwreck Island Waterpark remains open through September 28, and Season Passes for the 2025 season are now available for purchase online.

The park is actively hiring for multiple full-time and part-time positions, including waterpark lifeguards.

Applicants can apply online here.

