‘African American history is American history:’ Celebrations continue ahead of 3rd Juneteenth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday marks the third ever official Juneteenth holiday, celebrating the emancipation of all slaves. It took more than two years for people to be freed after president Abraham Lincoln signed the historic Emancipation Proclamation. Then, in June of 1865, the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to officially announce and enforce it.

It wasn’t until June 17th, 2021 that Juneteenth was officially signed into law as a federal holiday, recognizing a vital moment in African American history.

“I think that people don’t realize that the 4th of July is not necessarily a celebration for all, because while America gained its independence, Africa and African Americans did not,” Dr. Tammy Hodo, founder of “All Things Diverse,” explained to Action News Jax. “That’s why it’s very relevant.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center here in St. Augustine got in on the celebration, hosting a luncheon with live music to celebrate America’s newest federal holiday. Dr. Hodo says it’s a holiday that was long overdue official recognition.

“I’m from Milwaukee, Wisconsin originally and we’ve celebrated it my entire life. So to know that my husband whose actually from the south did not know about Juneteenth day is amazing to me,” Dr. Hodo said. “I was just surprised how many people didn’t know.”

Those looking for ways to celebrate throughout the holiday on Monday can also find plenty to offer yet again in St. Augustine, including the Lincolnville Juneteenth Festival. More information on the festival can be found by clicking here, while events throughout Jacksonville can be found by clicking here.

