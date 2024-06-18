After the Game: Fletcher High School Coach Ciatrick Fason on shaping the next generation of players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a good chance the players at Fletcher High School have to google and YouTube their head coach.

When they look up Ciatrick Fason, they will be impressed.

Fason has been the head coach at Fletcher High School for three years now. Many people in Northeast Florida still remember him as a dynamic player at Fletcher and for the Florida Gators.

His nickname “C-4″ was born because of his explosiveness. He was, by some publications, the number-one running back coming out of high school in the early 2000′s.

Fason played a couple of seasons in the NFL, primarily for the Minnesota Vikings. He scored five touchdowns in the league.

Now, he’s the head coach at his alma mater and trying to shape the next generation of players at the beach.

Ciatrick Fason was our most recent guest on After The Game. A show that chronicles the path to the coaching sideline and is hosted by Josh Baker and Kevin Sullivan. You can watch After The Game on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.

