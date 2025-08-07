‘All we can do is pray’: Friend, family reflect on arrest of accused Fort Stewart shooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from the family and a childhood friend of a soldier from Jacksonville accused of shooting his co-workers.

Sgt. Quornelious Radford, an Army sergeant, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting five fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday.

Radford, who served as an Automated Logistics Sergeant in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, reportedly used his personal handgun in the attack.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, though Radford texted his aunt before the incident, indicating he would be “in a better place soon,” according to the New York Times.

Timeline of events: Soldier from Jacksonville accused of shooting 5 at Fort Stewart

Lt. Col. Jeremiah Blocker, a brigade judge advocate, stated that due to the severity of the crime and its occurrence on base, Radford could face a general court-martial.

Armon Bailey, a childhood friend of Radford, expressed disbelief over the incident, describing Radford as a quiet person who was focused on escaping their environment.

He sent this statement via text message to Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio:

“The picture being painted of him is almost unbelievable ... because as a kid he was so quiet and never really talked much unless it was about making it out of our environment ... I don’t know the situation but i know Quan he’s not a bad person but i do believe he may have lost his cool and lost it.”

Radford’s family, Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Radford, provided Action News Jax with the following written statement:

“We’re hurt by the facts that our son has brought harm to his soldiers and their families. We’re hurt by the incident our son the media is portraying him like a monster.

“We never notice any change in his behavior but he did state to me that he experiences some racial statements from some of the officers where he was station. I have advised him to do not engage with them and to just do what he needed to do to be transfer.

“But sadly, our son could not hold on no longer. Quan is a kind, have sense of humor, and loving son/brother to his siblings. His dream was to join the military and serve his country and to be transfer to another post.

“All we can do is pray for him and his family is here.”

As the investigation continues, authorities are still determining the charges Radford will face.

