Amelia National Golf Course completes major renovations

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A $15 million renovation of the Tom Fazio-designed golf course at Amelia National Golf & Country Club in Fernandina Beach has been completed, after the course reopened for play in November 2025 following months of upgrades.

Work on the course began in March of last year and focused on improving overall playing conditions for members.

As part of the project, the course received turf upgrades and design refinements, including adjustments to holes, greens, fairways and bunkers to improve playability, drainage and long-term maintenance efficiency.

The original course design firm, Fazio Design, along with ICI Homes, oversaw the changes.

The renovation also includes the construction of a new golf maintenance facility, which is expected to support ongoing course operations and upkeep.

Since reopening, members have returned to the updated course, and additional improvements related to maintenance operations are expected to continue as the project moves forward.

