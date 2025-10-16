Ancient City Pro Rodeo rides into St. Augustine Nov. 1–2 with events for all ages

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Ancient City Pro Rodeo is set to bring professional cowboys to St. Augustine on November 1 and 2, offering a weekend of thrilling rodeo events and family-friendly activities.

Hosted by Ancient City Farmstead in partnership with J.C. Kitaif Pro Rodeos, the event will feature classic rodeo competitions such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, and bull riding, along with a festival atmosphere complete with live music, food trucks, and more.

“The Ancient City Pro Rodeo will be fun for all ages, with activities spread across our acres of historic barns and stables,” said Dan Laubacker, President of Ancient City Land Management.

“Local rodeos can have a huge impact on our cities and communities by encouraging tourism and boosting the economy while promoting agriculture and the western way of life,” said Jade Kitaif, the second-generation general manager of J.C. Kitaif Pro Rodeos.

The rodeo will showcase all seven of rodeo’s classic events, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

On Saturday, November 1, gates open at 3:00 p.m. for a family festival, featuring activities like axe throwing, lawn games, and a mechanical bull, with the pro rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, November 2, the festival begins at 11 a.m., and the rodeo events kick off at 2:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are priced at $15 for children aged 4-15 and $25 for adults, with free entry for children under 3. VIP packages and military discounts are also available.

