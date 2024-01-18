Another night of cold temperatures has local Jacksonville shelters open and expanding capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several local shelters are open and expanding capacity on Wednesday night in anticipation of another night of cold temperatures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When the temperature goes below 40, the City Rescue Mission opens its doors even wider. The organization has increased its overnight capacity and extended its hours to offer more people a warm place to stay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are extremely grateful,” Donna Bullard said about her stay at the shelter.

When you don’t have a roof over your head, seeking warmth in this frigid weather is critical.

“When it gets this cold, it’s dangerous and we don’t want anybody to get sick or even, you know, die of the cold,” Paul Stasi, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission said. “So, we want to just offer that care and help this time of year because it’s really important.”

City Rescue Mission expands its capacity to include 100 more people when the temperatures drop below 40.

Related Story: Cold temperatures tonight with widespread inland frost, brief warm-up tomorrow

Stasi said normally they serve about 125 people, but last night they had an additional 33 people, which is the most they’ve seen this winter season so far. And they expect the same number again tonight.

“We can help them in one of our dining rooms or our living room area,” Stasi said. “They might not be able to have a bed, but at least they’re out of the cold.”

Out of the cold and in a warm and safe space. Plus, all guests receive a hot meal, and they have access to showers and clean clothing.

“You can sleep, you can eat, you can warm,” Bullard said. “They have good blankets they offer for ourselves, the clients, like nothing is held back.”

Bullard and her kids have been homeless and with the City Rescue Mission for about seven months.

“Before we came here we were like just motels and not safe,” she said.

Read: Sulzbacher Center providing a warm place to sleep amid frigid Jacksonville temperatures

Bullard said if she didn’t have this organization, she would be freezing, worried about providing food and keeping her kids safe.

“My daughter, she was a little discouraged when we were going through but since she came here, she’s more relaxed,” she said.

Now, Bullard and her family are out of survival mode, and focusing on their future.

“And I feel like the best is yet to come being here at CRM, I think the best is yet to come,” she said.

The City Rescue Mission does not turn people away. The only rule is “no smoking.”

This is just one of many shelters in Jacksonville. You can find more information by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.