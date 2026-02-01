Arctic Freeze brings snow to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

Many residents of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia saw snow flying Saturday afternoon and early evening!

Action News Jax and the First Alert Weather team have received reports of flurries from Brunswick, Georgia, through Sanderson, Yulee, and even Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

See viewer-submitted photos and videos:

0 of 5 Re: Terri Barlow - Jacksonville Beach, FL Re: Gail Stevens - Middleburg, FL Re: Krystle Taylor - Sanderson, FL Re: Steve Colelman - Sanderson FL Re: Steve Colelman - Sanderson FL

St. Marys, Georgia

Re: Carl Holland Jr. - St. Marys, GA

Middleburg, Florida

Re: Gail Stevens - Middleburg, FL

Yulee, Florida

Re: Alton Jones - Yulee, FL

Jacksonville, Florida

Re: Amanda Pitts - Jacksonville, FL

Re: Autumn Dawn - Jacksonville, FL

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.