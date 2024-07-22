Around Jax: Eat chicken or taco goodies, make your own candles at these new locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for a weekend full of flavor! Several new restaurants are popping up around Jacksonville.

This weekend, you can try a little bit of everything whether you’re craving tacos or chicken fingers.

Our first stop takes us to Yulee where Huey Magoo’s is now open on William Burgess Boulevard. The restaurant’s slogan is the “filet mignon of chicken.” This is the 3rd of 6 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in the area under the same franchisee.

Huey Magoo’s a fast, casual restaurant with various chicken options.

Near the St. Johns Town Center on Gate Parkway, a new taco shop just opened. Alien Taco & Tequila Bar gives you a “taste of the taco galaxy.” The restaurant’s website says this isn’t your average taco restaurant, but it’s open for patrons to test out.

Let’s head over to Jax Beach where we got our eye on some construction happening! Wick Candle Bar is opening a location in the South Beach Regional Shopping Center, which is the same shopping center that holds Home Depot and Trader Joe’s.

There aren’t a lot of details known right now other than the signage and construction going on, but this will be a spot where you can pour and create your own candles. You might be familiar with the Wick San Marco location.

Action News Jax will update you as we learn more about the Jax Beach location.

