Around Jax: Fill up on some caffeine before hitting the town

This weekend, you’ll need to fuel up on some caffeine before hitting the town for some summer shopping!

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan tells us each week what is changing “Around Jax.”

Our first stop takes us close to the Intercoastal West area. We’ve been keeping an eye on the construction of a new Starbucks just before the Beach Boulevard bridge.

Keep in mind, there is a Starbucks right down the road at the San Pablo intersection. Staff there told Action News Jax that they would be moved to the new stand-alone location. There is no word on the official opening date just yet.

Get ready to rock out and shop! The 904 Pop Up Music Festival is happening this Saturday! Head over to the Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach to explore 200 local vendors, good eats and live music that kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

If you want to continue your shopping into Sunday, then check out the Market for Makers. Independent artists will showcase their works in home decor, fashion and art. It runs both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event takes place downtown at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Ticket prices range starting at $8.

