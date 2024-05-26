Around Jax: New eats, sweet treats and fun festivals taking place during Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new places to eat, drink and get a sweet treat opening just in time for the summer. Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan tells us each week what’s new “Around Jax.”

Morgan’s first stop for you is closer to Atlantic Beach. Grey Matter Distillery is going retro! This fun theme is taking over the bar and has turned time back with its decor, menu and events. You can enjoy the pop-up theme until June 1.

Then, you can head down to St. Augustine for a tasty treat. Cookiebird Ice Cream Bar is now open! The spot is in the uptown area north of Downtown St. Augustine. It’s an ice cream shop focused on charm and whimsy. Make sure to catch the official grand opening on June 2.

Now, west of St. Augustine is a great place for those craving seafood. The Blue Crab Festival in Palatka is back! This festival honors and remembers those in the U.S. military who died while serving our country. The action runs from Friday to Sunday. Expect a seafood cookoff, live music, a petting zoo and a whole lot of blue crab. The festival is free for all.

