Around Jax: Fun for dog lovers, comic book nerds, bar hoppers this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday weekend continues with plenty of fun events to do around the River City.

If you’re looking for something to do with the pup or maybe just geek out at a comic con, that’s all waiting for you.

If you’re looking for something to do with your pup, head to the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. This Saturday is the return of the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration previously known as Tails & Trails.

This event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with tail-wagging good times for the whole family. Tickets are free for the event, but there is a $3 park admission fee.

You can also head to the University of North Florida campus for the First Coast Comic Con. This event brings the best collectible vendors in the Southeast to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Expect nostalgic family fun and special guests including Greg Land. He’s a veteran artist who’s worked on Marvel pieces including Avengers Beyond. Admission costs $10.

Head over to Jax Beach to raise a glass to Engine 15 Brewing! The spot is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a celebration bash!

This is happening Saturday featuring new beer releases and food specials including David’s World Famous Whole Lobster Rolls. Yum!

