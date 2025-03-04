Around Jax: Le Petit Paris opens fourth Jacksonville-area location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local French Café now has another location in Jacksonville.

Le Petit Paris is now serving customers at its newest San Pablo location.

“We are really excited to introduce another location to the Jacksonville area. We’re looking forward to serving our Beach and Hodges neighborhoods,” owner Alex Chezaud said.

This locally owned business transports you to Paris with fresh pastries, brunch offerings and a range of coffee offerings.

This newest location also features a drive thru – along with indoor and outdoor seating.

“The drive thru option adds another layer of connivence for those looking for fresh options,” Chezaud said.

It’s the fourth location in Jacksonville.

You can find the café at the corner of San Pablo Road South and Beach Boulevard.

