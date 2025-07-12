‘Art the Card’ winners revealed, new library cards coming this fall

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Public Libraries have announced the winners of the ‘Art the Card’ contest, showcasing unique artwork for limited-edition library cards.

The contest, themed ‘Color Our World,’ invited residents to submit their artistic designs for a chance to be featured on the library’s special edition cards.

The winners were selected across four categories: Adult, Teen, School Age, and Preschool.

In the Adult category, Jessica M.’s artwork was chosen as the winner. For the Teen category, Dylann S. took the top spot. Molly V. was the winner in the School Age category, while Nora T. was recognized in the Preschool category.

Residents of Clay County who sign up for a library card will have the opportunity to receive one of these exclusive designs, starting September 1.

In addition to being featured on the cards, replicas of the winning artworks will be displayed at all library locations for the public to enjoy.

