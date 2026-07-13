Ascension St. Vincent’s hosts ‘Mammos on the Go’ event for early breast cancer detection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Mobile Mammography Unit will offer breast cancer screenings at its ‘Mammos on the Go’ event Tuesday, July 14, at Agape Family Health in Jacksonville.

The event aims to remove barriers to preventive care, as early detection is crucial for improving outcomes.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and early detection continues to be one of the most effective tools for improving outcomes.

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Ascension St. Vincent’s is bringing its Mobile Mammography Unit directly into the community to make it easier for women to receive potentially life-saving screenings close to home.

The ‘Mammos on the Go’ event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Agape Family Health, located at 120 King Street, Jacksonville, Fla. 32204.

Breast screenings are available for eligible women age 40 and older.

Insurance is accepted but not required for these screenings and financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

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