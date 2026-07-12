Boil water notice issued for East Palatka residents in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County issued a boil water notice for residents in East Palatka Sunday evening.

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners announced the advisory and said they believe a lightning strike is to blame.

The county says that crews are actively working to restore full operations and residents may experience low water pressure or service interruptions during this time.

There is no set time for completion.

The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until further notice from officials.

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