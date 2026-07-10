Blaze at RV resort in Baker County engulfs golf, maintenance and sewer buildings; causes evacuations

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Residents and campers spent hours evacuated from homes as an early-morning blaze tore through the Island Oaks RV Resort while threatening nearby homes in Baker County.

County fire rescue crews arriving about 1:45 a.m. Thursday found a golf barn, a maintenance facility and sewage plant engulfed in flames that later spread to an acre of nearby woods.

The blaze’s spread -- caused by LPG tank explosions -- prompted a large-scale evacuation of resort campers and of residents in a nearby subdivision neighborhood, a Baker County Fire Rescue release said.

About 40 firefighters, including those from Jacksonville Fire Rescue, six law enforcement officers and drones battled the blaze until it was extinguished and hazards were mitigated.

Responders lifted evacuation orders at about dawn, allowing residents and campers to return, the release said.

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