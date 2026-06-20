Ascension St. Vincent’s names Scott Kashman CEO of Northeast Florida health system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scott Kashman has been named chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent’s Health System, an organization that serves Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. His appointment is effective July 1, following the announcement made on June 18. Kashman will guide the four-hospital and ambulatory network.

Kashman joined Ascension in 2023 as CEO of St. Vincent’s Riverside. During his tenure, he led a significant financial and quality turnaround at the hospital. This leadership resulted in an improvement of the hospital’s Leapfrog Health Grade from “C” to “A” and a focus on clinical expansion.

Under Kashman’s leadership at St. Vincent’s Riverside, clinical expansion included advanced care in cancer treatments, brain tumors and cardiovascular care. The market also secured a new labor and delivery facility at Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County, along with a NICU II expansion at Clay.

Further developments included a new freestanding emergency room at Beach and Kernan. The health system also expanded its emergency care and primary care footprint across Northeast Florida.

Scott Kashman, chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent’s Health System, emphasized the patient-centered approach. “Every decision we make comes back to those we serve,” Kashman said. “The work our teams do every day has a direct impact on the wellness and vitality of our community. My role is to make sure we have what we need to keep showing up for this community at the highest level.”

Kashman is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned his Master of Health Administration from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He holds board positions with the Jacksonville Civic Council Foundation Board, the University of North Florida Foundation Board and the Jacksonville Chamber.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Health System includes Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside, Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County and Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County. The system also encompasses more than 80 Ascension St. Vincent’s Medical Group locations serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Kashman’s role as chief executive officer is set to begin on July 1.

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