ASUN Conference announces upcoming strategic alliance with a rebranded Western Atlantic Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced a strategic alliance on Thursday, set to begin in July 2026.

The alliance aims to enhance operational efficiency and encourage collaboration between the two NCAA Division I conferences. Jeff Bacon, the current ASUN Commissioner, will lead the consortium as Executive Director.

“We are proud to launch this innovative Division I conference alliance, creating an environment where institutions can elevate their programs,” said Jeff Bacon, Executive Director of the consortium.

The WAC will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in July 2026, with eight member institutions.

The ASUN will maintain a roster of seven members: The University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, Bellarmine University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Lipscomb University, Queens University of Charlotte, and Stetson University.

ASUN says the alliance will allow both conferences to retain their independent structures while gaining new benefits, like collaborative scheduling and the ability to leverage collective assets. The decision also aims to strengthen the geographic footprint of both conferences, providing more competition opportunities for student-athletes.

Rebekah Ray, WAC Commissioner, emphasized the importance of bold leadership in this transformational era for collegiate athletics. “Our alliance with the ASUN positions our institutions for long-term success.”

