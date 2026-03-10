Atlantic Beach launches ‘Lights Out’ Nights to protect birds during migration

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach Mayor Curtis Ford signed a proclamation designating seasonal “Lights Out Atlantic Beach Nights” to protect birds during peak migration. The periods run from March 15 to May 15 and Sept. 15 to Nov. 15.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. during these windows. Atlantic Beach is located along the Atlantic Flyway, where artificial night lighting can disorient birds or lead to fatal collisions with buildings.

Atlantic Beach joins the City of Jacksonville in the regional effort to reduce light pollution. Jacksonville adopted a similar migration proclamation in 2025.

Elizabeth Filippelli is a leader for the Duval Audubon Society and the regional Lights Out Northeast Florida initiative. “Reducing unnecessary lighting during migration is one of the simplest and most effective actions communities can take to protect birds,” Filippelli said. “Across Northeast Florida, communities are beginning to recognize that small changes can make a real difference for migrating birds.”

Kevin Hogencamp, the interim city manager of Atlantic Beach, said the city’s identity is linked to the health of the maritime forest and coastal environment. “By formalizing “Lights Out” nights, the City is taking a common-sense, high-impact step to protect the millions of birds that rely on our canopy as a vital stopover,” Hogencamp said.

He described the initiative as a small adjustment that reflects a commitment to environmental stewardship. Amy Franqui is an Atlantic Beach resident and a member of the city’s Environmental Stewardship Committee. “Our yards, our trees, and even our nighttime lighting choices all play a role in whether these birds can safely continue their journey,” Franqui said. Franqui added that she is proud the city is stepping up to help protect birds that travel thousands of miles.

The city provided several recommendations for residents and businesses to support the initiative. These include using motion sensors or timers for necessary lighting and closing blinds or curtains to keep indoor light from shining outside. Officials also suggest using warmer, shielded lighting for any essential outdoor needs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]