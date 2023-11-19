ATV crashes into pickup truck leaving 2 dead, FHP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck and an ATV were driving southbound on County Road 309.

On Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. in Putnam County, an ATV was approaching the intersection at Browns Fish Camp.

The pickup truck and ATV were both traveling the same direction. The ATV was driving behind the pickup truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the pickup truck tried to make a right turn onto Browns Fish Camp Road but missed the turn.

The pickup slowed down but, the ATV could not slow down on time.

The ATV crashed behind the pickup truck and and the two passengers of the ATV were thrown out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

The two passengers of the ATV were pronounced dead. The drivers age was 21 and the passengers age was 20. They were both males.

The pickup truck has seven passengers all in their early 20s none of them were reported injured.

