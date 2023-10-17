Baker County father shot by son trying to run family over in front yard, authorities said

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County father is in critical condition after being shot attempting to run over his family, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said the incident began around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday. Dispatch received an emergency call about a disturbance on Doyle Williams Road in Sanderson. While deputies were on the way a second call came in explaining that a person had been shot at the same location.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man had been shot and began giving first aid.

Detectives learned that a fight had occurred at the home between a husband and wife. According to BCSO, the wife was allegedly being physically battered by her husband when their adult son got in the middle to defend his mother.

Both mother and son told investigators that their husband/father got into a vehicle and attempted to run them over in the front yard.

“The son, who had retrieved a firearm, fired into the moving vehicle, striking his father, and critically injuring him,” BCSO said in a statement.”

The father was airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and no names have been released.

