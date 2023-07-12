Baptist Medical Center South is on emergency backup power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Baptist Medical Center South campus is on emergency backup power due to an electric outage. Baptist states that electrical contractors are currently on site to restore services.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a Facebook post, Baptist states that the Emergency Department is open to patients and emergency procedures will continue. Elective surgeries and procedures, however, will have to be rescheduled.

Private offices and outpatient services within the medical office buildings on the south campus are contacting patients to reschedule their appointments or transfer them to another location.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as teams work to restore the outage as quickly as possible,” said Baptist.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.