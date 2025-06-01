Beloved manatee dies after 54+ years due to watercraft collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paddy Doyle, a beloved manatee and long-term adoptee with the Save the Manatee Club, died from a collision with a watercraft near Jacksonville in April, according to officials.

Paddy was one of the oldest documented manatees, having first been spotted at Blue Spring in 1971 before it became a protected sanctuary. Save the Manatee Club’s Manatee Specialist, Wayne Hartley, remembers him as one of the first 18 manatees studied when genealogical research began there in 1980.

He would visit Blue Spring every winter and summer months, and appeared in mating herds in Lake Monroe.

“Over the course of his lifetime, he dodged countless boats, adjusted to a changing environment as development in Florida expanded and experienced many changes to the environment of the St. Johns River that he was born into,” said STMC.

Over the years, additional protections to preserve manatees were implemented at Blue Spring and St. Johns River.

“Paddy Doyle is leaving behind a lasting legacy and will be sorely missed by so very many.”

Below is a tribute video created by the Save The Manatee Club:

Paddy Doyle, manatee, tribute A tribute to Paddy Doyle from Save the Manatee Club

