Big Bad Voodoo Daddy band plans to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall this fall

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will host swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy in Ventura, California, in the early 1990s.

The band came during the swing revival period, a blend of classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and the spirit of contemporary culture.

“Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film Swingers, a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau but also introduced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. The band’s music has appeared in countless films and television shows, including The Wild, Despicable Me, Phineas & Ferb, Friends, Third Rock From The Sun, Ally McBeal, and So You Think You Can Dance”, said Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

“They have appeared live on Dancing With The Stars, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a remarkable seven appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show.”

Original core line-up will include Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Dirk Shumer (vocals and double bass), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).

Ticket sales begin Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. People can purchase tickets through their official ticketing partner, AXS, and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheater Box Office.

SHOW: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

VENUE: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

DATE: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

TIME: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM Doors)

TICKET PRICE: $55.06 - $72.07

To find out more about the event, click here.

