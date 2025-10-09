Bill to rename Florida campus streets after Charlie Kirk sparks mixed reactions from students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Florida lawmaker is looking to memorialize Charlie Kirk by naming one street on every state college and university campus after the late conservative activist.

The legislation names 12 state universities and 28 state colleges and designates the roads that would receive the name change at each institution, including prominent streets like UNF Drive at the University of North Florida and Stadium Road at the University of Florida.

The bill also threatens to withhold funding from schools that refuse to make the change within 90 days of the bill being signed.

Sponsor State Representative Kevin Steele (R-Hudson) told Action News Jax he sees colleges and universities as the perfect place to honor Kirk’s legacy,stood as he hosted his free speech events on campuses.

“You know, he prompted conversation. He showed courage is not noise,” said Steele.

Students we spoke with at UNF had differing views on the idea, with Daniel Serrano seeing it as a fitting tribute.

“Regardless of where you stand, I mean, his whole point of view was going to college campuses and challenging thought and getting people to discuss openly. So, I think it’s a good thing. I think it should be encouraged on college campuses,” said Serrano.

Meanwhile, Kayla Chard felt the name changes only stood to stoke division.

“I just think it’s quite inappropriate and it’s unfair for students who might not associate themselves with that person or with that person’s views,” said Chard. ”I think it infringes on our right to have a peaceful environment on campus. I think if that bill were to pass, that it would cause outrage on campus.”

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) argued the proposal is unserious and only serves to distract from more pressing issues.

“We have Republican lawmakers who really quite frankly don’t give a damn and just really want us to be fighting each other and not pushing back on the fact that they failed to meet their promises of helping Floridians across the state,” said Nixon.

Steele said he’s surprised by the pushback his legislation has gotten and made an offer to those who oppose it.

“We all have our own opinions, and so we should be entitled to share those opinions, and I welcome people that were ranting hate online to come to my office,” said Steele. “Let’s have a conversation.”

Steele also said he does anticipate changes to the specific roads designated in his bill as it moves forward.

He said he plans to work with universities to ensure roads named after Kirk aren’t hidden away, but that they also don’t replace prominent roads that have a revered history on the campuses.

