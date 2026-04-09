Bilotta Collection in Ponte Vedra Beach preserving history one toy at a time

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The moment you walk inside, you hear it first.

The soft clicking of gears. The whir of tiny motors. The sounds of toys that once defined childhood — now brought back to life.

But this isn’t just a collection. It’s a time machine.

For more than four decades, Ozzie Bilotta has been collecting, preserving, and curating what has become one of the most impressive antique toy collections anywhere.

“I started 42 years ago … and it grew into an obsession,” Bilotta said.

That obsession began in 1986 at an antiques show in a Fort Lauderdale mall. What started as curiosity quickly turned into a lifelong mission — not just to collect, but to preserve history.

Inside the Bilotta Collection, nearly every corner reveals something rare — and often incredibly valuable.

“This entire hallway is probably about $120,000 … give or take,” Bilotta said.

Nearby, a Batman display pushes that number even higher.

“This Batman collection … probably close to a half million dollars,” he added.

All together, the entire collection is estimated to be worth more than $10 million.

Some individual pieces have sold for staggering amounts.

“That just hammered at $233,000,” Bilotta said about a tin car with two robots in the front seat.

Among the most eye-catching pieces are the vintage tin robots — colorful, mechanical, and surprisingly expressive.

Many were made in Japan after World War II, when the country’s toy industry helped rebuild its economy through innovation and craftsmanship.

“These were more than toys,” Bilotta said. “They were engineering, art and part of an entire country rebuilding itself.”

That influence can still be seen today, helping inspire modern anime and science fiction.

One standout piece dates back nearly a century.

“The Lilliput robot. 1937,” Bilotta said. “The first tin robot ever created.”

Other exhibits include working fortune teller machines from the late 1800s, early Disney and Popeye collectibles, and vintage arcade-style attractions that still operate today.

“It gives the child the sensation of flying … no seatbelt … just ride at your own risk,” Bilotta said.

Despite the value, Bilotta said the collection was never about money.

“The goal is to preserve the culture … explain the story … and inspire the next generation,” he said. “Show the younger generation … this is where your video games came from.”

And when kids see it for themselves, the reaction is immediate.

“They love it. They’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

The Bilotta Collection is also a family effort. Bilotta’s wife helped pioneer one of the earliest high-end toy websites, connecting collectors around the world, and now his son Andrew is helping curate the collection and guide its future.

Bilotta said he plans to keep going as long as he can, continuing to build and share the collection for years to come.

He’s also gaining attention beyond Ponte Vedra Beach, recently featured in the online film “Mint in Box,” which highlights collectors and rare toy culture.

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Unlike many private collections, this one is open to the public.

The museum offers guided tours for about $20 per person, giving visitors a chance to see, hear, and experience the toys up close.

In a world dominated by screens, the Bilotta Collection offers something different — something tactile, mechanical, and real.

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A reminder of a time when imagination didn’t need a battery…

Just a little motion … and a lot of wonder.

Tickets to the Bilotta Collection can be purchased at www.bilottacollection.com.

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