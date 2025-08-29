Blood Cancer United to host Light The Night Walk in Jacksonville, honoring blood cancer survivors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a global nonprofit dedicated to blood cancer research and support, has rebranded as Blood Cancer United.

Blood Cancer United organizes Light The Night Walks, award-winning community events that unite survivors and supporters to bring light to the darkness of cancer. These walks serve as a rallying cry to fund advances in the fight against blood cancers.

This fall, nearly 90 Light The Night Walks will be held across the United States to pay tribute and bring hope to those battling cancer. The walks are open to all, with no fitness requirement or registration fee, and participants carry lighted lanterns in honor of survivors, supporters, and loved ones lost.

While blood cancer survival rates have improved significantly since 1960, with some rates doubling, tripling, or even quadrupling, there is still work to be done to find cures. Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer, and every nine minutes, someone dies from it.

The Light the Night Walks will take place on November 22 at Jacksonville VyStar Ballpark from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]