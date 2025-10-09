Breast Cancer Health Alert: Early signs, resources for patients, families

The following information was provided by the Ackerman Cancer Center, 10881 San Jose Boulevard | Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 1. We often remind people about getting regular mammograms, but self-checks are also important — what are some specific early signs of breast cancer people should look out for?

Most common - new lump or mass. Other symptoms:

• Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no lump is felt)

• Skin dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel)

• Breast or nipple pain

• Nipple retraction (turning inward)

• Nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking, or thickened.

• Nipple discharge

• Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone

2. Breast cancer in men isn’t talked about as much. It is rare in men, but it can still happen. What is the risk rate for men and how important are these conversations for everyone?

Breast cancer in men is rare but important to recognize. In 2025, about 2,800 men in the United States will be diagnosed or about 1 man for every 100 women diagnosed. Men should be aware that breast cancer is possible and report changes such as lumps, nipple discharge, or skin changes to a healthcare provider.

3. There have been new guidelines for what aged women should start getting mammograms, between 40 and 45. What age do you suggest and how often?

Women at average risk annual exam beginning at 40, if you are at the increased risk such as family history or BRCA gene mutation, age 35, then wait until 40 if the exam came back clear.

Men do not have formal screening guidelines, but higher-risk men (genetic risk, family history) should consult their doctor about early screening.

4. Any message for people or families who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer who may need encouragement this morning?

A breast cancer diagnosis is challenging, but there is real hope as treatments and survival rates continue to improve. Finding support through groups like SHINE at Ackerman Cancer Center, patient navigators, and building a community of loved ones can help families remain resilient. Today, personalized care helps identify the best treatment for each patient, and many local resources are available in Jacksonville such as In the Pink, Pink Ribbon JAX, Ackerman Cancer Foundation, Donna Foundation Careline, and the American Cancer Society.

5. Over the years breast cancer has become significantly more treatable, especially when caught early. What advancements in medicine are helping treatment today?

• Early detection is vital: For breast cancer found at an early, localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is now over 99%. Across all stages, the overall 5-year survival rate is about 91%.

• New diagnostic imaging, such as Contract Enhanced Mammography, is particularly great for dense breast, helping to diagnose early.

• Targeted therapies like antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies offer more effective cancer cell killing while causing fewer side effects.

• Immunotherapy drugs enhance the immune system’s ability to fight aggressive breast cancers such as triple-negative and HER2-positive types.

• Proton therapy is an advanced radiation treatment option that reduces the risk of heart damage compared to conventional photon radiation, with numerous studies showing a 35-59% reduction in coronary incidence. It also lowers severe side effects, improving quality of life without compromising cancer control. Proton therapy helps reduce treatment-related heart complications, leading to better survivorship.

Together, these advances are contributing to rising survival rates and improved outcomes when breast cancer is caught early, which is why it is important to get screened and seek your second opinion.

