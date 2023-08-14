Broward County man strikes gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery’s $5 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSHEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery made an exciting announcement today, revealing that Thomas Hoshko, a 69-year-old resident of Fort Lauderdale, has emerged as the latest winner of a staggering $1 million prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

Hoshko’s life-changing win came to light as he claimed his prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office, opting for a lump-sum payment of $685,000.00,

Hoshko purchased the winning ticket from a local Publix store situated at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. This lucky retailer will be rewarded with a $2,000 bonus commission for having sold the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game boasts an impressive cash prize pool, totaling more than $188 million, which includes an enticing 28 top prizes, each amounting to $1 million. With odds of winning at 1-in-3.98, this game has managed to captivate the attention and hopes of many lottery enthusiasts.

Scratch-Off games hold a significant position within the Florida Lottery’s array of games, contributing to approximately 72% of the total ticket sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Scratch-Off games, since their inception, have played a pivotal role in generating an astonishing sum of more than $17.77 billion for educational initiatives.

