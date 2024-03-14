Brunswick man charged with killing infant son

Brunswick, Ga. — A Brunswick man is under arrest, accused of killing his 5-month-old son.

The baby boy died last June at a home on Odyssey Lake Circle.

At the time, police said his father, Daniel Hudson, told investigators that the baby had fallen from the bed.

Medical examiners later determined the baby died of blunt force trauma to the dead.

Detectives believe Hudson is responsible.

He was arrested on March 14 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children, and murder.

