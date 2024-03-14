Traffic stop in Jacksonville turns to arrest for MDMA, marijuana and firearms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a routine patrol on Wednesday, police said a traffic stop turned drug bust.

After pulling over a vehicle for a traffic violation, officers conducted a probable cause search. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers located and seized two guns, over 13 grams of MDMA, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Antwain Maxwell, 31, and India Crocker, 28, were arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.

“This is only a portion of the good word these officers are doing to keep Jax safe,” JSO said in a Facebook post.

Trafficking in MDMA During a traffic stop officers seized two firearms, MDMA, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

