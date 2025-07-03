Brunswick man facing child sexual exploitation charges after two-month internet crimes investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A 37-year-old Brunswick man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into suspected internet crimes against children in Glynn County.

Detectives from the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Silver Bluff Drive in Brunswick, leading to the arrest of Christopher German, a police news release stated.

The investigation began in May 2025 when the Glynn County Police Department received information regarding potential internet crimes against children occurring within the county, the news release states.

Following the execution of the search warrant, German was taken to Glynn County Police Department Headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives, the news release states.

After the interview, German was taken to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, the news release states.

