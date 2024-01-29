Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground, will bring 200 jobs to the area

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Buc-ee’s, the gas station/travel center known for having clean bathrooms, fresh food, and a friendly beaver as its mascot, broke ground Monday on its new travel center coming to Brunswick, Georgia.

Action News Jax first told you about this development back in July 2022 when economic leaders in Glynn County said they approved plans for a large travel center off Exit 42 (Georgia State Road 99) on Interstate 95.

The Brunswick location will be the third Buc-ee’s location in Georgia.

The new location will be at 7156 Hwy 99. Buc-ee’s Brunswick will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

Fan favorites at Buc-ee’s include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 47 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee.

“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”

Buc-ee’s Brunswick will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area.

