Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Grand opening date set for Brunswick location

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Georgia’s largest Buc-ee’s is set to open this summer.

The Texas mega convenience store chain confirmed to Action News Jax that the grand opening date for its Brunswick location will be July 1.

It’s being built off of Interstate 95 and Georgia 99. The Brunswick location will be the third Buc-ee’s location in Georgia.

This will be the second Buc-ee’s location in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area, as the Buc-ee’s in St. Augustine opened in February 2021.

Action News Jax first told you about this development back in July 2022 when economic leaders in Glynn County said they approved plans for a large travel center off Exit 42 (Georgia State Road 99) on Interstate 95.

We also told you when the company officially broke ground on the Brunswick location in January 2024.

The building will be 74,000 square feet with more than 100 gas pumps.

The location is estimated to bring 200 full-time jobs.

In addition to Florida and Georgia, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, since it began its multi-state expansion in 2019.

