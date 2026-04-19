Buford Bay fire in Nassau County 30% contained after burning 100 acres

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Buford Bay fire in Nassau County is currently 30% contained after burning approximately 100 acres, according to Florida Forest Service officials.

Crews have established contingency lines around the fire and continued working overnight to strengthen and expand existing containment areas. Three heavy dozers remained on scene through the night, improving fire lines.

A Florida Forest Service helicopter also assisted operations, dropping 116 buckets of water on active flames and identifying hot spots.

Firefighters will continue efforts today using three heavy tractor-plow units and three medium tractor-plow units to reinforce containment lines. A Florida Forest Service fixed-wing aircraft will also monitor fire activity in the district.

Crews are expected to remain active in the area near Georgia Street and the Buford Bay region.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible due to heavy smoke and ongoing operations.

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