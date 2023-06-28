Camden County looking for qualified applicants to serve on Board of Elections and Registration

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Are you at least 21 years of age, registered to vote in Camden County and have knowledge of federal, state and local election laws?

If you answered yes to those questions then there might be a spot for you on the Board of Elections and Registration.

The Camden County Board of County Commissioners is looking for qualified applicants to serve on the Camden County Board of Elections and Registration, District 3 appointment. This is a call to fill a vacancy on the Board of Elections and Registration. The term will run from appointment through Dec. 21, 2024.

The Board of Elections is comprised of five members, one from each district, appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The Board has the powers, duties and responsibilities of the election superintendent of Camden County; the municipal election superintendent of the City of Kingsland, the City of St. Marys, and the City of Woodbine; and the Board of Registrars of Camden County.

In order to apply for the vacancy on the board:

Must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Must be registered to vote in Camden County.

Must reside in the district they represent in Camden County, Georgia.

Knowledge of Federal, State, and Local election laws.

Ability to serve a 4-year term.

Ability to actively participate in the role of the Camden County Board of Elections & Registration.

Ability to attend (virtually or in-person) monthly scheduled meetings.

Ability to travel to voting precincts before, during, and after election(s).

Must be able to successfully complete the Georgia Election Official Certification Program and become certified in elections administration.

No person who holds or qualifies as a candidate for elective public office shall be eligible to serve as a member of the board during the term of such office.

Those who qualify and are interested in the vacancy should submit their intent to serve on the Citizen Board Application Form. The position will remain open until filled.